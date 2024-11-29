South Florida shoppers out early to take advantage of Black Friday deals

MIAMI - Some shoppers were out before dawn to take advantage of Black Friday's early holiday deals.

CBS News Miami spoke with shoppers who said they wanted to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

Maureen Fallon and her daughter lined up outside a lululemon store at Sawgrass Mills before it opened at 6 a.m. to become of the first ones inside. She said it's become a tradition.

"This is our third year to be here. We were second in line to the lady who is now second this year. So we beat her to it this year and last year but we're actually one big family now, we know each other. We come here every year to check it out. We've become a bigger family now, we've become an extended family because we've met the same people getting to the top for the last couple of years," she said.

"It's a big thing for us to stay up all night and be here at 4 a.m.," she added.

So what are they shopping for?

"lulu always has great value here. We go for their black leggings. You don't get them a lot of the year, they're not here, so there's always a big rush for the black leggings. We divide out what we want to get. We get leggings and crop tops and jackets," said Fallon.

Blake Morris said she has a plan.

"You try to be first in line. You have to have the one store you want to focus on and then you just kindo of go to the rest," she said.

Holly Ryan said she was able to score some deals.

"My daughter has a very long list of things that she wants so I'm getting everything at a special (price) right now," she said. "I got about 40% off on the items I bought."

According to the National Retail Federation, 183.4 million people are expected to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals - an increase from 2023 with a total of 182 million people shopping last year.

"Even though holiday shopping continues to pull forward, some of the busiest shopping days of the year are during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend," NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said.

The top reasons consumers plan to shop during this five-day period are because the deals are too good to pass up (57%), it is tradition (28%) and they like to start holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend (24%), according to the NRF.

Black Friday still dominates over shopping online with 72% expected to hit the stores.

Some of the store associates said a few items are trending this year: electric scooters, televisions, and home sound systems. They also said those items are flying off the shelves already.