South Dade Black History Center honors D'Sean Perry's memory with new art exhibit
MIAMI — The South Dade Black History Center honored the memory of the late South Florida native D'Sean Perry on Friday night.
The center unveiled a new exhibit called the "Love-Art-Football" to that "captures the spirit of [Perry's] life and impact on the South Dade Community and the world." The exhibit featured some of his artwork and other displays that represented his legacy.
Perry — who graduated in 2019 from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest before going on to play football at UVA — was one of the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed while coming back from a school trip in November 2022.
The other two student-athletes killed were Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.
Perry was a fourth-year student, Chandler was a second-year and Davis was a third-year.
