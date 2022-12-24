Family of slain UVA player D'Sean Perry host bike giveaway to honor his memory

Family of D'Sean Perry provides gifts to help keep his memory alive

MIAMI -- Dozens of South Florida kids will celebrate the holidays with a new set of wheels thanks to efforts to maintain the legacy of slain local football standout D'Sean Perry.

The South Florida native who graduated in 2019 from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest before going on to play football for the University of Virginia always dreamed of giving back to his hometown.

"I'm feeling very excited," said Sean Perry, his father. "He wanted to do this. It was his dream, his passion. So we're very excited about what's going on today."

As part of the first ever D'Sean Perry Bike Drive, more than 160 bicycles were given away Friday to children in need.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP) / AP

Perry's family says the event marked the first of many to honor his memory and give back to the community.

Relatives said they organized the event to nurture and grow the memory of Perry, who was gunned down last month along with two other teammates on a bus after a trip to see a play.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old man accused of killing the three UVA football players and injuring two others, remains in jail without bond.

Perry's friends and family are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden passing.

"It's been a hard Christmas without D'Sean," said Sean Moore, a friend and teammate. "That's been my best friend since a young age. As a family, we are stronger. We know as the days pass we will get stronger and grow even closer as a family."

His friends and family say D'Sean had a huge heart and an infectious smile.

They said he loved spreading his positivity to others.

"It emphasizes what and who he was and is," said Happy Perry, the slain player's mother. "He loved his community. He loved his friends and he loved his family. We are here to give back, which is one of his wishes. And this is just the beginning."

One of those bikes given by the foundation was awarded to Brianna Verde's son.

"It's actually really great," she said. "I'm a single mother to him. He's 4 years old. And it's nice to be able to get him something big for the holidays."