South Broward Hospital District investigates, deactivates Lubby Navarro's credit card

MIAMI - CBS News Miami has learned that Miami-Dade ex-school board member Lubby Navarro is being investigated by her current employer, the South Broward Hospital District.

CBS News Miami reporter Nikiya Carrero was in Broward this afternoon where an emergency meeting was held regarding Navarro, who holds the position of registered lobbyist with their Government Affairs Department.

Navarro is currently on administrative leave and her Memorial Regional Hospital credit card has been deactivated.

Navarro is currently out on bail for allegedly spending $100,000 on her school board-issued credit card.

That case has now led the South Broward Hospital District to look into her financial expenses during her employment at the hospital.

At this time in the investigation, they say while there are no great concerns, there are questions surrounding things like lack of documentation on certain receipts.

"I'd like to make sure we get the full HR file with all recommendations. Who made the recommendations for Ms. Navarro to work in this District coming from Dade County to work in the South Broward Hospital District, doing business for Memorial Health Care System. I'd like to also make sure that any activity whether it's money or policy that Ms. Navarro may have done in Tallahassee, that we are made aware of it," said Douglas Harrison, Secretary-Treasurer of the South Broward Hospital District

The District brought up the fact that there are only 8 issued credit cards throughout the entire hospital system and Navarro had one of them.