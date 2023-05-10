Sound of gunfire leads to arrest of 3 suspects in SW Miami-Dade, search for fourth
MIAMI -- Police said three people were in custody and officers were looking for a fourth after officers heard gunfire coming from inside a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.
Officers were called to a home in the 21400 block of SW 187th Avenue for a report of a violent intoxicated person.
When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot fired inside the house.
Live video showed a large police presence with officers attempting to enter the residence behind shields.
No injuries were immediately reported.
