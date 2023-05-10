Watch CBS News
Local News

Sound of gunfire leads to arrest of 3 suspects in SW Miami-Dade, search for fourth

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Sound of gunfire draws heavy police presence to SW Miami-Dade home
Sound of gunfire draws heavy police presence to SW Miami-Dade home 00:35

MIAMI -- Police said three people were in custody and officers were looking for a fourth after officers heard gunfire coming from inside a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigation
Officers approaching a home in SW Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

Officers were called to a home in the 21400 block of SW 187th Avenue for a report of a violent intoxicated person.

When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot fired inside the house.

Live video showed a large police presence with officers attempting to enter the residence behind shields.

No injuries were immediately reported. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.