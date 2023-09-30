Some Broward residents face flooding woes again with more rain in the forecast

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A burst of rain Friday afternoon turned some Broward County streets into streams as residents were forced to grapple with flooding in their neighborhood on SW 1st Street.

Fort Lauderdale public works officials said nearly 3 inches of rain fell during a short amount of time, leaving some roads under water in Edgewood and RiverOaks east of Interstate 95.

Heavy rain fell Friday in parts of Broward County, bringing flooding to some neighborhoods. CBS News Miami

But the biggest trouble was west of the interstate and south of Broward Boulevard in Riverland and Melrose Manors

"It's horrible," said longtime Melrose resident Michelle Kings. "it's been like this 20 years as long as I've lived here."

Three hours after the downpour, a city pump truck pulled up and work crews began the long slow process of removing the floodwater on SW 1st Street.

Richard Bachan said the floodwater came up to his driveway but thankfully not in his home -- which has happened in the past.

He said he is frustrated with the constant flooding in Melrose Manors.

"They made us fix the swale but it still pools," Bachan said. "It drains faster but look."

The city is designing a drainage plan for Melrose Manors but work is not expected to start until 2026.

The weekend weather forecast calls for additional rainfall, according to CBS News Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

He said moisture-rich air is parked over the state, raising the chance for rain.