South Florida's wet, soggy pattern to last through weekend

MIAMI - Our wet and unsettled weather pattern sticks around through the weekend due to deep tropical moisture remaining in place.

Friday scattered storms will be possible. There is a level 1 threat of excessive rainfall for parts of South Florida, including most of Broward, due to the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Sunday due to the higher than normal king tides and the potential for minor saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.

After starting the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, highs in the afternoon will climb to the upper 80s.

The rain chance stays high through Saturday and Sunday with the chance for scattered to numerous storms.

Passing storms are possible on Monday but next week drier air moves in to lower rain chances Tuesday through midweek.