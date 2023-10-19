"Snoozing" the alarm is good for your health, study found

MIAMI - Calling all serial snoozers, don't feel bad about your morning habit. A new study found snoozing your alarm can actually be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research on Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the alarm first goes off. The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning, and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger and not morning people. They also sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep we actually need is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount of sleep needed is seven to eight hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.