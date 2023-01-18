Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27 in western Broward

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A  small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon on US 27, north of I-595 near the Broward, Palm Beach County border.

Reports from the scene indicated those aboard the Cessna made it out without any injuries. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed the plane on the right shoulder, affecting only one lane of travel. 

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy could be seen behind the plane talking and getting documents from two individuals. 

It is not clear if these individuals had been the plane's occupants. 

Emergency vehicles and several police cruisers were also at the scene. 

The FAA will be handling the investigation into the emergency landing. 

This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

