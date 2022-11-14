2 walk away unharmed after small plane crashes in west Miami-Dade, officials say

MIAMI -- Officials are investigating the crash of a small plane that went down in the Everglades in west Miami-Dade County, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said two people who were in the aircraft managed to walk away from the crash and apparently were not hurt during the incident.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The small plane went down shortly before 2 p.m. near the Opa locka Executive Airport. CBS 4

Police have not said if they know what led to the accident, which occurred about 15 miles west of the Opa-locka airport. .

A spokesperson for the FAA did not immediately comment about the incident.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed the aircraft upside down in the middle of a field.

CBS4 has learned the plane is the same one that landed in South Florida last month from Cuba.

The downed aircraft is a Soviet-era-dual-winged AN-2.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the airport's website, the facility offers a wide range of aircraft repair and maintenance services, including airframe, power plant and avionics repair, and US Custom Service on the airfield. The airport is also home to the busiest U.S. Coast Guard Air/Sea Rescue Station.