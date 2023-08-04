Small plane crash lands at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Crews were responding Friday afternoon to North Perry Airport after a small plane went down on the east side of the Pembroke Pines facility.

It was not clear if any injuries have been reported but live video from the scene showed firefighters working to extricate someone from the aircraft.

The plane went down on the east side of the airport. CBS News Miami

Live video from the scene showed at least one person being loaded onto a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

It was not clear if the plane crashed or if it was a hard landing.

Police said in a social media post that the crash occurred on airport property and it did not affect any homes or businesses outside the airport.