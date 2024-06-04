Watch CBS News
Slightly cooler start to Tuesday across South Florida, afternoon showers push west

MIAMI - It was not as warm Tuesday morning as temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Some neighborhoods were two to five degrees cooler than Monday morning. It was still warm across the Keys with low 80s.

Afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s which is near normal for this time of year. A few showers will be possible in the morning but the rain chance is low. Storms that develop in the afternoon will be pushed towards the West Coast due to the easterly flow.

Late week heats up CBS News Miami

Wednesday will be a transitional day as the East wind begins to weaken. Scattered storms will be possible. Although the bulk of the action will likely be over the interior and West coast, some storms will impact parts of the East Coast.

Late week the rain chance and temperatures increase with the potential for afternoon storms. Highs will soar to the low 90s and feel like the upper 90s and 100s through the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 6:50 AM EDT

