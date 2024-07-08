Sizzling South Florida heat, Saharan dust arrives and keeps rain chance low

MIAMI - South Florida, including the Keys, is under another heat advisory on Monday through 6 p.m. Look for heat index values peaking between 105 to 110 degrees, making for a very tough day of heat ahead.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm, providing little relief from the heat, with lows in the mid-70s over the interior

and in the low 80s along the coast.

A batch of Saharan dust will begin to move on Monday and linger through mid-week. This will keep our rain chances low for the next few days, with only the occasional isolated shower or storm remaining a possibility. This will also create for a hazy-looking sky, with monochromatic sunsets and sunrises.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 100. On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 89. Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, highs will again be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday, the Saharan dust will begin to move out of the area. This will allow for higher rain chances to return by the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will also cool to near-average levels, with afternoon temperatures returning to the low 90s.