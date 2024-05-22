Shot by Miami police, Donald Armstrong to plead guilty to misdemeanor charge

MIAMI - A man shot multiple times by Miami police last March is expected to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

At a hearing Wednesday morning, attorney Larry Handfield who represents Donald Armstrong said it's in his client's best interest to resolve the case so he can get the help that he needs.

Armstrong was originally charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. Last month, they were reduced to a single count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Armstrong is expected to plead guilty to a probation violation for a misdemeanor charge of resisting without violence. The plea date has been set for June 12th.

Armstrong was shot on March 7th near the entrance of a home on Northwest 57th Street and 7th Court holding what police said was a sharp object. Police were called to the home by Armstrong's mother for a mental health crisis.

Cellphone video captured his confrontation with police and the subsequent shooting.

In the video, Armstrong is holding a screwdriver and refuses to drop it. Police used Tasers to shock him twice. As he fell to the ground, police shot him.

In all nine shots were fired and Armstrong was hit six times.

Armstrong's attorneys have said the shooting has left him partially paralyzed. They hope this plea will allow him to enter a treatment program.