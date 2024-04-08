Family of man shot several times by Miami police retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

MIAMI - The family of a man who was shot several times by City of Miami Police officers back on March 7th has retained the services of civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Attorney Benjamin Crump (C) speaks at a news conference on the 2016 fatal police shooting of Terence Crutcher an unarmed Black man, on September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, held outside of Crump's office building, Crump, Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher's twin sister as well as human rights activists called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into the fatal shooting. / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Crump and the family of Donald Armstrong will hold a press conference about what happened to Armstrong, who was tased twice and shot six times.

The entire incident, caught on video, shows Armstrong near the entrance of a home, on Northwest 57th Street and 7th Court, holding what police allege was a sharp object.

Armstrong is seen lifting his shirt when he is tased twice and then several shots were fired by police.

Armstrong was subsequently charged with aggravated assault on police. On Tuesday he will be arraigned at 9 a.m. and then Crump and the family will address the media.

Following the shooting, Miami Chief of Police Manuel Morales issued the following statement:

"This incident has been an event that impacted our entire community. Transparency and accountability to our community will always remain our goal."

"Communication is paramount to our communities, and we want to ensure all information we disseminate is accurate. The community needs to hear directly from me about the situation."

"We have two parallel investigations going. One by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, an outside agency that investigates all police-involved shootings, and a second by Miami PD. We are already in the process of our internal investigation regarding all actions taken."

"I pledge to ensure that our department does better in addressing calls involving mental and behavioral issues. I am asking all of us to pray for Mr. Armstrong and his family during this difficult time."

Witnesses describe the moments they heard the gunfire.

"They tased him twice. I guess that's not what they wanted. They didn't see the reaction they wanted so maybe like 10 to 15 seconds later the squad of police began to fire," said Preston Baldwin, a witness.

"I was up on my balcony petting my cats looking down this way. Then all of a sudden, I hear about 6 gunshots right in a row. Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom," said Dan Davidson, a witness.

City of Miami police say the call came in at 2:04 p.m. about a man in his 40s reportedly on drugs and acting erratically.

They say their officers attempted to use a stun gun on the man twice and say he wasn't responding.

The department says that's when at least one officer decided to open fire.

"This is something that unfortunately is part of the business. We are here for everyone's safety and as you can see, he was just very erratic and was not complying with our officers," said Freddie Cruz, City of Miami Police Spokesperson.

Residents say this incident went too far.

"I can say I did see the city of Miami police department shoot a man that wasn't approaching them. I think it's important to know that the neighborhood we live in is not complacent with actions like this," said Baldwin.

"This right there? This doesn't make me safe. Hell, I live right here. Any kind of bullets can be flying. This is crazy," said Davidson.

"I think it's a very unfortunate situation. There are serious concerns. The community is appalled," said Pastor Gaston Smith.

"They were definitely some technical issues and policy issues with the notion of there being unnecessary force."

Smith was referring to the moment police opened fire on one of his parishioners.

"He has had some mental concerns, and the mother was a little bit concerned about that, but she was asking for help she was reaching out for help. She was not asking for her son to be shot multiple times she was reaching for help," said Smith.