Shoplifting arrests lead to active shooter scare at Dadeland Mall, police say

MIAMI -- Three shoplifting suspects were arrested Saturday evening at Dadeland Mall during an active shooter scare at the shopping center, authorities said.

Officers from Miami-Dade police respond to shoplifting and an active shooter scare at Dadeland Mall Saturday night. Annamarie McAllister

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, Miami-Dade police told CBS 4 about the incident.

The incident resulted in a large police presence at the mall, located at 7535 N Kendall Drive, as officers responded to the scene.

According to a CBS 4 staffer who was at the mall at the time, people were crying and parts of the shopping center were placed on locked down during the incident.

Officials have not identified the shoplifting suspects or said where the alleged thefts occurred.