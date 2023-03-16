Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation on northbound I-95

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Shooting investigation on I-95 near Broward Boulevard
Shooting investigation on I-95 near Broward Boulevard 00:27

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a shooting investigation on I-95.

Video from the scene shows a white Mercedes-Benz with several bullet holes in the driver's side window. There were also bullet holes in the front and back of the vehicle.

The FHP has not said if the shooting occurred on the expressway or if that is where the driver stopped.

There's no word on injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.