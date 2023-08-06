Second person dies after small plane crashed at North Perry Airport, officials say

Second person dies after small plane crash at North Perry Airport, officials say

Second person dies after small plane crash at North Perry Airport, officials say

Second person dies after small plane crash at North Perry Airport, officials say

PEMBROKE PINES -- A second person has died a day after after a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport, according to federal officials.

The plane is being moved to a location in Fort Pierce so investigators can try to determine what caused the Cessna 172 to crash moments after take off.

The crash was also caught on surveillance.

Factors they're looking at include heat, the weight of the plane and if there were any mechanical problems.

The plane was on "a discovery flight." That's when someone pays an instructor to take them up into the sky because they're interested in learning to fly.

According to investigators, the instructor and a woman in the front seat were both killed and a man sitting in the back is in critical condition at the hospital.

"It took off, it then promptly went into a very high angle of attack, it crested the angle of attack at the top, did a nose down attitude, followed promptly by a left turn and impacted the ground between the runways." said investigator Aaron McCarter.

