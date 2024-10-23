Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rallies support for wife in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Harris' husband was greeted by a room of enthusiastic supporters.

After taking the stage, he said to the crowd, "We really need to listen to what Donald Trump is actually saying."

He went on to say, "This time around he poses an even greater threat an even greater threat the economy, to women, to our very democracy."

Emhoff arrived in the Harris-Walz plane in Fort Lauderdale.

He was greeted by local Democratic leaders including U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schulz qnd Frederica Wilson, and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. He spoke to them briefly before departing for the rally in Hallandale Beach.

Earlier in the day, CBS News Miami spoke to voters attending the event about the issues most important to them.

"I have two daughters and two granddaughters, so lots of issues," Dina Heffernan said. "The economy is important to me. So is freedom for women's rights,."

"I think the cost of living is ridiculous in South Florida," Itohan Ighodaro said. "Most of the folks who work here can no longer afford to live here. We are getting pushed out and out further out of the city limits and that's the biggest issue for us."

"It couldn't be a clearer choice," David Singer said. "It's someone who said he wishes he had generals like Hitler had, versus someone who has fought their whole life like Kamala Harris has, she's only had one client and that's the people.

This is one of a few events Emhoff will attend while he's in South Florida.