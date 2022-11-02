Seasons change: November has arrived along with, hopefully, cooler weather

MIAMI -- Halloween has come and gone.

And even though Christmas decorations have been popping up in some South Florida store aisles and neighborhoods, we still have the month of November to enjoy.

Consider it as a transitional month: it's not too hot, not too cold, and most of the time it's just right.

But here are a few things to keep in mind:

Our daylight hours are getting shorter as we lose one minute and three seconds per day, which is about 30 minutes for the month.

And now add the loss of Daylight-Saving Time on Nov. 6.

The month of November typically ushers in cooler weather to South Florida. NEXT Weather

For some, it will feel like they are going to work and coming home from work in the dark... not so great for those that love to spend time in the sunshine.

But there are a lot of good things that happen in November.

The average high and low temperature drops; normal highs start the month in the lower 80s and drop into the upper 70s by the 30th.

And the low temperatures end up in the upper 60s.

But it's the change in humidity that really makes a difference in how we feel.

The number of muggy days continues to decrease.

The "dry season" is now under way, so our rain chances go down considerably. On average, Miami receives only 3 1/2 inches of rain the entire month.

November has a persistent easterly breeze at around 12 mph as the water temps drop into the upper 70s. That's still warm enough to enjoy our beautiful South Florida beaches!

