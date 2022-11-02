Miami Weather: Warm & humid, a few afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - A very warm, humid Wednesday for South Florida.

A few showers are possible due to low level moisture ahead of a cold front draped across Central Florida.

Steamy afternoon temps NEXT Weather

Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and record heat will be possible. The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 89 degrees in Miami, the current record in Miami is 89 degrees set back in 2019. The current record for Ft. Lauderdale is 90 degrees set back in 1919.

It will feel more like Summer than Fall this afternoon. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday night's lows will stay warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday as the front moves across South Florida. Highs will remain above average. But once the front sweeps in, a drier air mass will lower humidity and it will not feel as oppressive late week into the weekend.

The rain chance will be low Saturday and Sunday with more seasonable highs in the mid 80s. This weekend we "Fall back" and turn clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends.