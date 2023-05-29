Search for shooter after 19-year-old man killed Saturday night in Homestead
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade police on Sunday were searching for the person who shot and killed a man late Saturday night after an argument led to gunfire, officials said.
Derrick Houston Jr., 19, of Homestead, died at the scene after being shot multiple times, according to a written statement by police.
Police did not say if they have identified any suspects in connection with the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at SW 260th Terrace and 130th Avenue.
Investigators said a group of people were in the back of home when several men began arguing in the roadway before the dispute turned physical.
At some point, someone pulled out a gun and began firing, striking Houston several times.
The people involved fled from the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
