Sean Hannity announces that he has moved to Florida

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Another big-name individual is calling Florida their new home.

Fox News Channel host and conservative media personality Sean Hannity announced this week on both his radio and television shows that he has moved to the Sunshine State.

"We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida," he announced on his iHeartRadio broadcast. "I am out. I am done. I am finished with New York."

"For the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I'm living in that share my values," he added, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

On Tuesday night's broadcast of "Hannity" on Fox News, Hannity hosted from his remote studio in Florida and repeated some of the same comments he made earlier about the benefits of living in the state, such as its tax rates.

Hannity then went onto rail against more Democratic states like his former home of New York, claiming liberal policies for pushing people out to other parts of the country like Florida.

"And, I'm not going to go through the whys, the how comes, because it's obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real," he said. "And if anything, I'm probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand."

Hannity is not the only major celebrity to have moved to Florida in recent months. Earlier this summer, Inter Miami CF signed international soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that he was moving back to Miami in November.

Florida continues to grow as it attracts people from across the U.S., but that growth is projected to slow in the coming years as groups that have been moving to the Sunshine State in droves get older, state economists reported in December. Despite that, a Redfin study from March 2023 suggested that Florida still remains to be a major hotspot for people to call home, as half of the 10 most popular destinations were Tampa, Cape Coral, Orlando and North Port-Sarasota.

On November 30, Hannity moderated an unorthodox debate between DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News in a broadcasted match-up to represent the fight between red and blue states in the country.