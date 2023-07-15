Inter Miami CF officially announces signing of Lionel Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Inter Miami CF has officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion, according to a press release from the club.

Messi will occupy a Designated Player slot and is expected to join the team in the coming days. His contract with Inter Miami CF will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Jorge Mas, the Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF, welcomed Messi and his family to their new home.

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Mas. "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players. A club that would transform the global view of fútbol in the United States and ensure that wherever fútbol is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation. A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality."

Co-Owner David Beckham also expressed his pride and joy in seeing Messi join the club.

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much," said Beckham.

Messi expressed his excitement about starting this new chapter in his career with Inter Miami. He described it as a fantastic opportunity to work together and achieve their shared objectives, eager to contribute to the team's success in his new home.

""I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."