Scientific method on full display at first annual South Florida Homes School Resource Center Science Fair

MIAMI - The scientific method was on full display Friday afternoon in Sunrise with the first annual South Florida Homes School Resource Center Science Fair. Over 34 displays were set up which showcased science experiments done by a wide range of students.

It's six months of research answering questions about virtual reality to the size of the universe. Fruits and vegetables were analyzed to see what they contained or if they could even power a small light.

The experiments may be different but the students have one thing in common. They are all homeschooled.

"Homeschoolers tend to take the best part of public school and do it their own way," said Eva Goldstein Mekka. She is with the South Florida Home School Resource Center. "We allow all different ages, everyone can participate," she added.

All experiments and displays were judged.

In the end, it was Abigail Moncreif's analysis of yeast fermentation that won the fair. "I like baking, so I was wondering how the yeast makes the bread fluffier and less dense." She said.

With a first-place finish here, she has the option to bring her experiment to the Broward County Public School Science Fair coming up in February.