North Carolina school therapist accused of trying to poison husband's energy drink charged with attempted murder

A school therapist in North Carolina has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drug a person's drink, police said.

Cheryl Harris Gates, 43, has also been charged with contaminating food or drink to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, stalking and damage to property, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.

CBS affiliate WBTV reported that Gates allegedly put prescription medicines in her husband's energy drink. Gates also used ChataGPT to research drug combinations that could be lethal or incapacitating, according to court documents reviewed by WBTV. Police did not immediately respond to a CBS News inquiry asking if Gates' husband consumed the contaminated beverage and what his condition was.

Gates also allegedly reportedly stalked her husband, broke his window and put a tracking device on his vehicle, according to the court documents reviewed by WBTV.

Gates was first arrested on charges of stalking and damage to property on October 7, WBTV reported, then released. She was arrested again on the attempted murder and contaminated food or drink charges three days later, police said. She was denied bond, WBTV reported. Online jail records show that she remains in custody. Her next court date is set for October 30, the station reported.

A website for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reviewed by WBTV said Gates was a pediatric occupational therapist there. The webpage has been taken down. The district superintendent's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking if Gates was still employed there.

Police confirmed that the allegations took place off school property and did not involve any students, teachers or faculty members.

