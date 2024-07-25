Save money on back-to-school supplies when Florida's tax holiday kicks off on Monday

Parents say shop early and look for stores with deals when it comes to back-to-school shopping

MIAMI - Shopping for back-to-school supplies can add up. From new clothes, shoes, and a backpack to essentials like pens, notebooks, folders, and markers things can get expensive.

In addition to shopping early and looking for deals in stores, those looking to save money are urged to take advantage of the state's back-to-school tax holiday which kicks off Monday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.

"Don't get schooled this year. Start your back-to-school shopping now and save big," said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation in a statement. "Floridians can shop tax-free during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Retailers have long supported sales-tax holidays to help drive shoppers to stores.

So what type of items will be tax-free?

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for non-commercial home or personal use.

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less per item.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

For a full list of eligible tax-free supplies, please visit FloridaRevenue.com/BacktoSchool.

According to the state's Department of Revenue, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any qualifying item. Also, it does not apply to sales in a theme park or entertainment complex.