Santa's Enchanted Forest won't return this season after 40-year run

MIAMI: As the editorial printed in 1897 wrote, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus." But you won't be able to go to Santa's Enchanted Forest to see him after a 40-year run.

That's because the Christmas-themed Enchanted Forest won't take place this year.

"Enchanted Forest will be closed for the 2024 season as we reflect on four magical decades of cherished memories and plans for the future," the them park posted on Instagram. "As a beloved South Florida tradition, we have been honored to be part of countless family celebrations, filling the air with twinkling lights, laughter, and holiday spirit."

The post didn't say whether it would return in 2025,

The attraction has boasted it's the "Worlds Largest Holiday Theme Park!"

The owners of Santa's Enchanted Forest began leasing land at Tropical Park at 7900 SW 40th St., from Miami-Dade County. When the agreement expired in March 2020, it moved to Hialeah and then to a site at 7400 NW 87th Ave. in Medley, near the Covanta waste-to-energy plant and the Medley landfill.

"While we won't be welcoming visitors this year, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for being an integral part of our journey, according to the Santa's Enchanted Forrest social media post. "Your support has been the true magic behind our story. As you celebrate the holidays this season, we hope you'll carry with you the warmth of the memories we've created together. Wishing you and your loved ones abundant joy, love, and the special wonder that this time of year brings."

Christmas Wonderland took over the original Santa's Enchanted space at Tropical Park.

In 2023, Santa's Enchanted Forest filed suit against Miami-Dade County and Loud and Live Engage LLC, the operators of Christmas Wonderland. A judge denied a preliminary motion against Christmas Wonderland, allowing the park to open.

This year Christmas Wonderland will return for a second year on Nov. 14.