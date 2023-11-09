Santa's Enchanted Forest opens for holiday season

MIAMI - Santa's Enchanted Forest officially opened Thursday night for the holiday season.

The popular event is celebrating 40 years.

Families can enjoy rides, shows, attractions, food, a Santa meet-and-greet and holiday lights.

It's open at the fairground in Medley through January 7th.

"I knew there was going to be less people here on opening day but it's kind of our tradition, we come here every year... They don't have school tomorrow so it's like a fun day," said a visitor.

Santa's Enchanted Forest recently filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade County and the operators of the new "Christmas wonderland" that's moving to their old location in Tropical Park.

They say they weren't given a fair bidding process to get their old spot back -- and that Christmas Wonderland is a copycat.

The county denies the allegations.

Santa's Enchanted Forest is located in the 7400 block of NW 87th Ave in Miami.