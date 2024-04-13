Rottweiler shot in leg, another dog slashed by machete rescued by South Florida organization
Hunter Geisel
MIAMI — A South Florida animal rescue organization is asking for the public's help with the veterinary treatments for two dogs: one who was shot in the leg and another who was slashed by a machete.
I Heart Animal Rescue, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, is asking for someone to step up and help cover the surgery costs for Mellow the rottweiler, who was found by Miami-Dade Animal Services after the young dog was shot in his front leg and "left to die."
Miami-Dade Animal Services was pleading for someone to come forward to cover Mellow's amputation but no one answered their cry, the organization stated. The animal rescue community in South Florida is in crisis and overwhelmed, so when I Heart heard the plea, being no stranger to helping any animal in need, it felt compelled to come forward and fight to save him.
"Mellow is nearly 100 lbs. While the easiest solution and most cost-effective is an amputation, losing a front leg is a last option for this big baby," stated Cindy Mucciaccio, the president of I Heart. "Mellow already has his X-rays into three orthopedic specialists and the I Heart Team, along with the Brady Hunter Foundation, are prepared to fight to make sure this young pup has a chance at life, four paws down."
I Heart has been a staple in South Florida for nearly 10 years and has helped several dogs and other "last-chance" animals in need and hail mary medical cases, according to the organization. It also partners with several other organizations to help fund the treatment and care of the animals rescued, such as the Brady Hunter Foundation, who helped I Heart cover the remaining medical costs when donations fell short.
Nearly a week earlier, I Heart also came to the rescue of a dog named Hunter, who was allegedly slashed with a machete with X-rays that uncovered "years of abuse," the organization also shared.
To support Mellow, Hunter and other dogs in I Heart's care, you can follow them on Instagram. It also offers fostering and adoption services, so if you wish to bring one of these brave pups home, text their rescue line at (954) 501-0637.