Rottweiler shot in leg, another dog slashed by machete rescued by South Florida organization

MIAMI — A South Florida animal rescue organization is asking for the public's help with the veterinary treatments for two dogs: one who was shot in the leg and another who was slashed by a machete.

I Heart Animal Rescue, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, is asking for someone to step up and help cover the surgery costs for Mellow the rottweiler, who was found by Miami-Dade Animal Services after the young dog was shot in his front leg and "left to die."

Rescued Mellow #a2576781 💲 zelle 9542540067 name says Cheryl 💲 https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1653772 repost via @instarepost20 from @iheartanimalrescue 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗮𝗻 ... 𝗬𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀. Just when we thought we could focus on working on phase two for poor Hunter and catching up with ever-growing needs on our rescue line, our friends at @urgentdogsofmiami contacted us about Mellow. He was shot in the leg and left to die, and unfortunately this isn't something new for us ... We wish we could say GSW weren't the norm, but we're on our 4th since 4/1 ... When we heard he was suffering and awaiting amputation, we knew we had to jump into action ... Many of you may remember sweet Sherry, who was shot in both legs and left in a park almost two years ago... both of her legs were saved by our orthopedic surgeon and she now lives a totally normal life, full of love and adventure. We ran to place the hold and today, Mr Mellow got freedom. We connected with an INCREDIBLE rotty community that helped get him into foster and he's already decompressing on the couch. Mellow WILL be getting a second and third opinion as we make the best choice for his injuries. We currently have three different hospitals reading his scans and hope to have a decision made by or before Monday morning. WE CANT KEEP DOING THIS ALONE. The escalation of violence against animals we've seen in 2024 is HORRIFIC. And help spread our message. THE BEST WAY TO KEEP YOUR ANIMALS SAFE IS SIMPLE: STERILIZE THEM AND KEEP THEM INSIDE. PERIOD. Our community's outdoor animals are neglected. They are vulnerable to abuse. They are feeding the overpopulation crisis. They are suffering. 🐾🐾To apply to foster or adopt, text MELLOW to 9545010636 #IHeartAnimalRescue #IHeartMellow #Rotty #RottweilersOfInstagram #ShotDog #GSW #GunSafety #ResponsiblePets #Adoptable #AdoptDontShop #SavingSouthFlorida Posted by i Heart Animal Rescue on Friday, April 12, 2024

A South Florida animal rescue organization is asking for the public's help with the veterinary treatments for two dogs: one who was shot in the leg and another who was slashed by a machete. I Heart Animal Rescue

Miami-Dade Animal Services was pleading for someone to come forward to cover Mellow's amputation but no one answered their cry, the organization stated. The animal rescue community in South Florida is in crisis and overwhelmed, so when I Heart heard the plea, being no stranger to helping any animal in need, it felt compelled to come forward and fight to save him.

"Mellow is nearly 100 lbs. While the easiest solution and most cost-effective is an amputation, losing a front leg is a last option for this big baby," stated Cindy Mucciaccio, the president of I Heart. "Mellow already has his X-rays into three orthopedic specialists and the I Heart Team, along with the Brady Hunter Foundation, are prepared to fight to make sure this young pup has a chance at life, four paws down."

I Heart has been a staple in South Florida for nearly 10 years and has helped several dogs and other "last-chance" animals in need and hail mary medical cases, according to the organization. It also partners with several other organizations to help fund the treatment and care of the animals rescued, such as the Brady Hunter Foundation, who helped I Heart cover the remaining medical costs when donations fell short.

Nearly a week earlier, I Heart also came to the rescue of a dog named Hunter, who was allegedly slashed with a machete with X-rays that uncovered "years of abuse," the organization also shared.

To support Mellow, Hunter and other dogs in I Heart's care, you can follow them on Instagram. It also offers fostering and adoption services, so if you wish to bring one of these brave pups home, text their rescue line at (954) 501-0637.