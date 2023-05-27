Rollover crash leaves 5 hospitalized in Lauderdale Lakes, officials say

LAUDERDALE LAKES -- Five people were injured, including two children, after a collision in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Once emergency responders responded to the scene they observed a bus and a sedan that collided.

Authorities stated that the bus had rolled over and was lying on its side in the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard.

The sedan, which sustained significant front-end damage, came to a stop on the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

BSFR reported that the bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Florida Medical Center for treatment.

The family in the sedan, which included two adults and two children, was also transported to Broward Health.

Authorities stated that the two children sustained minor injuries, while the two adults suffered serious injuries and were transported as trauma alerts.