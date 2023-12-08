Rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade sends at least 2 to the hospital
MIAMI -- At least two people were hurt during a rollover crash Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near SW 92nd Avenue and SW 21st Terrace, officials said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the call was originally received as a vehicle crash into a building
Live video from the scene showed a large debris filed with vehicle parts strewen over the area.
It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred or if police expected to file charges.
