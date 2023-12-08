Watch CBS News
Rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade sends at least 2 to the hospital

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- At least two people were hurt during a rollover crash Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade residential neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near SW 92nd Avenue and SW 21st Terrace, officials said.

Scene
The crash scene after a violent collision in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning. CBS News Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the call was originally received as a vehicle crash into a building 

Live video from the scene showed a large debris filed with vehicle parts strewen over the area.

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred or if police expected to file charges.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:09 AM EST

