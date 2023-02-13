Rihanna pregnant with second child, rep confirms after Super Bowl halftime show

After singer Rihanna performed some of her greatest hits on Sunday night's Super Bowl halftime show, fans gushed over her performance, her red ensemble — and her accompanying baby bump.

As the 34-year-old rubbed her stomach during the performance of her song "B**** Better Have My Money," the Internet responded, with both her name and the word "Pregnant" trending on Twitter within minutes.

Now, a rep for the singer has confirmed to CBS News that she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The singer, who has also achieved widespread success for both her beauty and lingerie brands, sported a custom jumpsuit and bustier by Loewe, and a floor-length puffer from Alaïa — both left open to reveal her baby bump.

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

Rihanna welcomed her first child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, in May. They have chosen to not disclose the child's name, nor have they posted extensively on social media. They gave fans their first glimpse of their son on TikTok in December.

The singer made headlines with her first baby bump, sporting avant-garde outfits that redefined for many what maternity fashion could look like, leading Vogue magazine to ask, "Is Rihanna Changing Pregnancy Style Forever?"

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson quote-tweeted a user who mentioned Rihanna's appearance on his podcast, "The Process with Nate Burleson," writing, Sooooooo [Rihanna's] special #superbowl guest during her performance ... was her bump ...ooohhh @nateburleson got the scoop again!"

"Bingo!" responded Burleson, adding that the singer had a "preggo glow."