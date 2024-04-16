Rickenbacker Causeway flyover ramp to southbound I-95 reopened

MIAMI - Transportation officials are now rethinking the timeline of a construction project after it caused a traffic nightmare over the weekend on Key Biscayne.

On Sunday, contractors for the Florida Department of Transportation closed the Rickenbacker Causeway westbound flyover bridge that connects to US 1/South Dixie highway and northbound I-95.

The flyover bridge closure caused bottleneck drivers, some were stuck in traffic for hours. After hearing complaints from local leaders, changes were made.

On Monday, the northbound flyover to I-95 had reopened.

Tuesday morning, the westbound flyover to ramp southbound I-95 was re-opened.

By Wednesday morning, the southbound lanes are expected to fully reopen as crews work to install guardrails. While this happening, drivers are urged to use surface streets.

The FDOT said the work is part of a rehabilitation project to the bridges which are nearly 50 years old.

While this phase of work was expected to last approximately 2 months, the department is "re-evaluating the traffic management plan to maintain safety, while also ensuring the continued movement of people and goods from Key Biscayne to the mainland."