J.C. Planas, Alina Garcia go head to head in 2024 Miami-Dade supervisor of elections race

MIAMI - Miami-Dade voters are electing a new supervisor of elections in the 2024 general election.



Former Florida state Rep. Juan Carlos "J.C." Planas and current state Rep. Alina Garcia are facing off for the position, which is being decided by voters for the first time in history.

Current Supervisor of Elections Christina White was appointed by the mayor, as were her predecessors. But under a 2018 state constitutional amendment, it is now an independent elected office.

The winner will run the largest local election office in the state of Florida.

"This is not easy work," White told CBS News Miami ahead of the election. "It's long hours and high pressure with zero tolerance for error."

The Democratic candidate

Planas is a well-known elections lawyer who served in the House from 2002 to 2010, when he encountered growing levels of election fraud and denialism. In 2002, his opponent sued to overturn the election result. Four years later, two opponents were deemed unqualified to be on the ballot.

He recently represented former Democratic state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez in a 2020 vote recount. Rodriguez was the target of a ghost-candidate scheme, engineered by former Florida Sen. Frank Artiles, that funneled votes away from him. Artiles was found guilty on three of the four election conspiracy charges he faced and is awaiting sentencing.

Planas has also served as an elections attorney for numerous candidates and elected officials across Miami-Dade.

"J.C. has dedicated his career to upholding the fundamental promises of our democracy. He's fought to make sure our elections are conducted fairly, legally, and with integrity," according to his campaign website.

Planas currently teaches election law at St. Thomas University School of Law.

The Republican candidate

Garcia was previously Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo's chief of staff and senior policy adviser. She was also a former deputy chief of staff for Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo.

Garcia and her parents fled their native Cuba and arrived in the U.S. driven by "the dream of a better life where they could choose their own destiny," according to her campaign. Once in the U.S., they experienced the democratic process, which Garcia said was a "transformative experience."

According to her campaign, Garcia is committed to serving her constituents and is determined to "safeguard the integrity of our democratic institutions."

"She believes that every voice should be heard, every vote should count, and every citizen should have confidence in the fairness and transparency of our electoral system," according to her campaign website.

Garcia has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.