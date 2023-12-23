Residents of troubled Opa-locka apartments Glorieta Gardens get dose of holiday cheer

MIAMI -- The residents of a Miami-Dade apartment complex that has been beset by a host of problems over the past several months received some holiday cheer Friday.

Glorieta Gardens Apartments teamed up with We Are Farmers Inc. to provide hundreds of presents to its residents, with gifts ranging from air fryers, televisions, bikes and more.

People of all ages won big during the Holiday at Glorieta party.

"This is the most I've ever seen them do for our community," said resident Mimi.

The complex has been plagued with problems that include mold, snakes, flooding and more, which has forced some residents out of the community.

Residents gathered Friday for a holiday giveaway. CBS News Miami

Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said they will work with the city to obtain permits so the residents who have been forced out can return to their homes.

However, the holiday party wasn't about that, it was a chance to spread holiday cheer. Several residents took notice.

"They didn't have to do this," said resident Kelvin Marion. "For them to even take their time to do this and put this together for these kids. I feel like that was good."

This annual event started out with a small group roughly three years ago, but it's grown substantially. All of it made possible through donations.

"Parents are really coming out to get the gifts for their kids because it's a struggle and this gives them a little bit of relief," said Opa-lock Vice Mayor Natasha Ervin.

From grownups to babies, this giveaway was merry and bright with many walking away with Christmas goodies in hand.

"I'm able to see my children smile, my family smile," Marion said. "I'm happy, good Christmas for me and my family."