Opa-locka apartment complex with long history of issues, now affected by flooding

OPA-LOCKA -- For the residents at Glorieta Gardens, it's one thing after another.

"This is how we got to live?" asked resident Yolanda Stephens.

Tenants at the apartment complex have a long history of dealing with mold, mildew, animals and plumbing issues in their units.

Now, they're dealing with severe flooding.

"Eight inches of water, just to get to my house, and it's snakes, it's crabs. I don't even know what it is. It's frogs, it's all type of animals in here," said Stephens.

This week's downpours have left a majority of the complex underwater.

Stephens has lived here for more than 20 years. She's dealt with problem after problem.

Now, her home is inundated with water and most of her family's belongings are destroyed.

"I've been crying for two days. I don't even know how to feel. I just know that this isn't healthy and it's not livable for me," said Stephens.

Stephens says the water in her first-floor apartment is making the already dangerous living conditions, including mold, even worse for her family.

She's not the only resident suffering.

"Here's my hands with the blisters. From pulling out water, and I'm not done," said Ibet López.

Ibet Lopez also lives on a first-floor apartment and says the water has been seeping into her home over the last two days.

"It's never-ending, the water just kept coming in and every time a car would come by, it brings the water right back into us," said Lopez.

Both Lopez and Stephens say they've reached out to property management and the city countless times, but say their concerns fall on deaf ears.

"We always going to the rent office and they just leave us just like this, no help, nobody trying to help us," said Stephens.

When asked about the flooding situation here at Glorieta Gardens, Interim Opa-locka City Manager Darvin Williams said in part:

The City of Opa-locka does require the support of the County on this issue. The severity of the flooding far surpasses the capacity of our Public Works Department to address single-handedly. Accordingly, we have reached out to the County earlier today seeking assistance. At a minimum, we are requesting the support of vac trucks to aide us in removing the water from the complex and into the canal.

The residents tell CBS News Miami they're going to continue to press the city and the building management for solutions and say they're sick and tired of living this way.