Residents of a Pembroke Pines condo community deemed unsafe ordered to evacuate

FORT LAUDERDALE - The remaining residents of a condominium community deemed unsafe in Pembroke Pines have been given roughly a month to leave.

Last year, unsafe structure notices were issued for seven buildings within the Heron Pond Condominium community, 8400 SW 1st Street, that have since been fully evacuated. Additionally, specific units in the seven other buildings were also evacuated. Those ordered to leave did not know if or when they would be allowed to return. Each owner was required to continue paying all bills and fees, according to the property manager.

On Wednesday, the city said an unsafe structure notice had been issued for all remaining units.

The city said that they were informed by the Engineer of Record, ACG Engineering Services Inc., that the remaining structures within the community must be evacuated. In compliance with building and safety codes, the city issued an order to evacuate by August 29, 2024.

"Should the area be placed under a tropical storm weather advisory, units must be evacuated immediately," according to a statement from the city.

The updated notices now impact all 304 units within the condo community. The city said the updated notices will affect 170 units.

"Residents and occupants of those affected units are encouraged to communicate directly with their landlord, owner, or the Condominium Association to address the situation," according to the city.