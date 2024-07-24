Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents of a Pembroke Pines condo community deemed unsafe ordered to evacuate

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Residents of a Pembroke Pines condo complex deemed unsafe ordered to move out
Residents of a Pembroke Pines condo complex deemed unsafe ordered to move out 00:24

FORT LAUDERDALE - The remaining residents of a condominium community deemed unsafe in Pembroke Pines have been given roughly a month to leave.

Last year, unsafe structure notices were issued for seven buildings within the Heron Pond Condominium community, 8400 SW 1st Street, that have since been fully evacuated. Additionally, specific units in the seven other buildings were also evacuated. Those ordered to leave did not know if or when they would be allowed to return. Each owner was required to continue paying all bills and fees, according to the property manager. 

On Wednesday, the city said an unsafe structure notice had been issued for all remaining units.

The city said that they were informed by the Engineer of Record, ACG Engineering Services Inc., that the remaining structures within the community must be evacuated. In compliance with building and safety codes, the city issued an order to evacuate by August 29, 2024.

"Should the area be placed under a tropical storm weather advisory, units must be evacuated immediately," according to a statement from the city.

The updated notices now impact all 304 units within the condo community. The city said the updated notices will affect 170 units.

"Residents and occupants of those affected units are encouraged to communicate directly with their landlord, owner, or the Condominium Association to address the situation," according to the city.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.