Altercation at Miramar Publix parking lot leads to gunfire

MIAMI - An altercation between two people in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Miramar led to a shooting Friday evening, according to Miramar police

The incident reported before 8 p.m., prompted a large police response at the store located at River Run Shopping Center near Miramar Parkway and Palm Avenue. 

Police said that during the altercation one person pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at the other person missing him.

The shooter fled the scene 

Police continue to investigate. 

First published on April 19, 2024 / 9:27 PM EDT

