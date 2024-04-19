Altercation at Miramar Publix parking lot leads to gunfire

MIAMI - An altercation between two people in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Miramar led to a shooting Friday evening, according to Miramar police.

The incident reported before 8 p.m., prompted a large police response at the store located at River Run Shopping Center near Miramar Parkway and Palm Avenue.

Police said that during the altercation one person pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at the other person missing him.

The shooter fled the scene

Police continue to investigate.