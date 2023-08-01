Religious, county leaders hold vigil as MDPD Director Ramirez continues to recover

MIAMI - It's been one week since Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez attempted to take his life.

Freddy Ramirez CBS4

Representatives from different faiths gathered alongside elected officials and members of law enforcement to pray for Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

"He's the type of man that bears the burdens of those around him, who carries the weight of his department and is always willing to take on more," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On July 23rd, Ramirez shot himself while on the way back from Tampa following an altercation with his wife inside a Tampa hotel.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating.

Despite the circumstances, Ramirez is family to many.

"It's not a secret that I've been through tragedies in my life, losing my mother, losing my son, and Freddy's been there with me," said Community Activist Tangela Sears.

"I just hope that this is really something that will cause our community not only to come together and support Freddy, but to come together and support people that are going through rough times. This is really a wakeup call for many," said Mayor Levine Cava.

According to the mayor, Ramirez is recovering at Tampa General Hospital with his family by his side.