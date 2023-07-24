Miami-Dade police Director Freddy Ramirez critically injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Tampa area

TAMPA -- Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez was critically injured after he apparently shot himself during an apparent suicide attempt after traveling to Tampa for a law enforcement conference, authorities and sources said.

New Miami Dade Police Director Freddie Ramirez. (CBS4)

Ramirez, 52, was rushed into surgery in a hospital in Tampa following the incident Sunday. Officials did not immediately provide additional information about the shooting or his prognosis.

The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a brief statement early Monday saying they had been informed by police in Tampa that Ramirez had suffered a "critical injury."

"We ask you to please keep him in your prayers," Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.

In a statement released shortly before 8:15 a.m., the department said Ramirez was "in critical but stable condition."

A law enforcement source told CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede that Ramirez shot himself in the head in what appears to be an attempted suicide. The shooting occurred by the side of the road on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident but it was not immediately clear exactly where the incident occurred, authorities said.

Ramirez was in the Tampa area to attend a summer meeting of the Florida's Sheriff Association with his wife.

The law enforcement officer announced two months ago that he would run for sheriff next year.

He was named police director in 2020 under former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava elevated Ramirez two years later so he could oversee the police department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as interim chief of public safety. He was later given the position permanently.

In a written statement released Monday, the mayor's office said she had traveled to Tampa to be with Director Ramirez and his family in the hospital.

"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," she said. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez's wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."

The Miramar Police Department also issued a statement in support of Ramirez.

"We come together sending positive energy and strength his way," the agency said in a social media post. "May Director Ramirez find the courage and resilience to overcome this obstacle and may his recovery be swift and complete."