Relentless heat, humidity continues across South Florida

MIAMI - Oppressive heat and humidity will continue across South Florida on Tuesday with a heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through Wednesday evening. The Florida Keys are also under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures, will range from 105 to 112 degrees.

With an easterly sea breeze and some Saharan dust overhead, the chance of rain will remain limited through Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, the pattern will begin to change. A weak front to the north will approach South Florida late in the work week, leading to an increase in storm chances. Scattered storms return in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday, though highs will remain in the low to mid-90s.

NEXT Weather

Depending on how far south the front goes, we may see some relief from the relentless humidity this weekend.

Forecast models disagree on whether or not the front will push all the way through South Florida. Some have it stalling out over our area while others forecast that it will clear the Keys. If the front were to push completely through, we'd experience mainly dry conditions this weekend with less humid conditions. If it stalls out, scattered storms will remain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.