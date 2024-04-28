Recreational boats to pass through Key Bridge collapse site Sunday after opening of fourth temporary channel

Recreational boats to pass through Key Bridge collapse site Sunday Recreational boats to pass through Key Bridge collapse site Sunday 02:32

BALTIMORE -- A total of four temporary channels are now open following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge just over a month ago.

This comes as more than 1,300 tons of steel have been salvaged from the site.

On Sunday, recreational boats will be able to pass through the Key Bridge collapse salvage during specific hours.

Larry Lewis has spent the last 20 or so years on the water. He says the opportunity to pass through the collapse site is important for recreational boaters, not just chartering businesses.

"We have boaters and owners who are stuck on the other side of the bridge, and some who are trying to get out for maintenance and things done," Lewis said.

Traffic through the temporary channels will be strictly one-way, with outbound movements scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 PM and inbound from 4:30 to 5:30 PM.

"There's going to be plenty of people out there that's going to be directing and keeping this a very safe and orderly passage," Lewis explained.

The opening of these channels follows the largest of four recent openings on Thursday, which restored 15% of the pre-collapse commercial activity at the Port of Baltimore. The adjustment will allow large commercial ships that were stuck to depart and others to enter, including those carrying containers, vehicles, and farm equipment.

U.S. Coast Guard Commander Baxter Smoke said the goal of fully opening the port by the end of May is still within reach.

Additionally, a memorial event will be held at noon Sunday at Middle Branch Park to honor the six men who lost their lives in the collapse. The gathering will include elected officials, labor unions, and other community leaders.