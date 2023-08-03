Record-heat temperatures affecting your vehicle? Here's what you can do

MIAMI - With the high temps, cars are breaking down at record levels.

"I never thought my car would be affected by the heat," says Maimi-Dade resident Jonan Morales.

Morales says while going to the gym, his car suddenly shut off and two days later, his other car also broke down.

"We are getting calls for dead batteries 2x more than last summer," says Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman. "This heat has a major impact on your vehicle…we have even had tires blow out because it's so hot."

To keep your cars running smoothly, AAA recommends:

- Pay close attention to the tire pressure and tread levels.

- Test your car battery at least twice a year (they normally last 3-5 years).

- Maintain engine cooling systems.