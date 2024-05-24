Record heat possible in South Florida over Memorial Day holiday weekend

MIAMI - Record heat is possible this long holiday weekend.

They say the Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of Summer and it will indeed feel like it across South Florida.

On Friday, highs will climb to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 90s. Spotty storms will be possible. It will feel like the upper 90s and the triple-digits through the holiday weekend due to the high humidity. Even hotter on Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day as highs soar close to the mid-90s. We may get close to, tie, or even break records.

The rain chance will be low late weekend into Monday with the potential for isolated storms. Rain chance increases early to middle of next week.