Watch CBS News
Local News

Record heat possible in South Florida over Memorial Day holiday weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Friday 5/23/2024 5AM
South Florida Weather for Friday 5/23/2024 5AM 02:27

MIAMI - Record heat is possible this long holiday weekend.

They say the Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of Summer and it will indeed feel like it across South Florida.

On Friday, highs will climb to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

memorial-weekend-3-days-forecast.png
Long hot holiday weekend NEXT Weather

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 90s. Spotty storms will be possible. It will feel like the upper 90s and the triple-digits through the holiday weekend due to the high humidity. Even hotter on Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day as highs soar close to the mid-90s. We may get close to, tie, or even break records.

The rain chance will be low late weekend into Monday with the potential for isolated storms. Rain chance increases early to middle of next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 7:19 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.