Ready to strengthen your home? My Safe Florida Home grant program reopens

MIAMI - Ready for home hardening improvements? The state is ready to help. On Monday, Florida officials announced the reopening of the My Safe Florida Home program's grant application portal.

The popular grant program aims to help residents cut property insurance costs by funding up to $10,000 for storm-related upgrades.

What is it?



The program offers matching grants for repairs to help homes better withstand storms, such as reinforcing roof-to-wall connections, upgrading roof coverings, and upgrading doors and windows.

Newly signed legislation by Gov. Ron DeSantis provides an additional $200 million for the program, enhancing services for seniors and low-income homeowners.

Who benefits?

The program will prioritize senior citizens and low-income homeowners with two special application periods before opening to the public.

The My Safe Florida Home Program, effective July 1.

Officials say the funding will benefit nearly 20,000 Floridians.

My Safe Florida Home Senior and Low-income Application Timelines:

• Low-income homeowners age 60+ - July 1 - July 15th

• Low-income homeowners of any age - July 16th - 30th

• Moderate-income homeowners age 60+ - July 31st - August 14th

• Moderate-income homeowners of any age - August 15th - 30th

• All other eligible Florida homeowners - August 31st

For more information, please visit MySafeFLHome.com.