Ready, set, shop! CBS4 takes inside look at Amazon fulfillment center in Opa-locka

Inside look at the Amazon fulfilment center in Opa-locka

MIAMI - CBS4 got an inside look at the Amazon fulfillment center in Opa-locka on Monday.

Over a million packages a day get processed through this center during the peak season and we are now in the peak season.

"We had a record-breaking Black Friday two days ago, and the momentum has just continued today," said Marc Heintzman, Amazon spokesperson.

The company did not say how much that was, only that it was more than previous Black Mondays. However, did inflation drive customers to seek deals?

"We listen to what customers want and customers love deals, we had Prime early access sale that started back in October."

The peak holiday season also added 2,700 employees to the existing 3,000.

CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh asked production assistant Geraldo Lopez, "How are you feeling today? Are you stressed out?

"No, not that stressed, we have a lot of activities going on but we actually got all the tools that we need to work with."

This was Lopez's second Cyber Monday with Amazon. He helps manage staff.

"I got my promotion on my month six. Right now, I've worked over a year so I still learning a lot but it's a super place to work too."

Elsewhere, there have been strikes and protests for better working conditions this holiday shopping season.

"Is that affecting customers?" CBS4 aks Heintzman.

"So far, in this facility, it is not. Again, we've heard of reports of that throughout the country, but we've not seen that here."

If you are making online purchases, keep shipping times in mind as they will vary.

Hoping all your gifts will make it to your home in time.