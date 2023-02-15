Rapper Drake to be deposed virtually as trial for 3 men in slaying of XXXTentacion continues

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Rap super star Drake is scheduled to take a virtual deposition next week in connection with the slaying of local hip hop star XXXTentacion as the trial for three men accused of his murder continues in Broward County.

The court filing indicates that the virtual deposition of Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24 during a virtual hearing.

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said. (Source: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock)

Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are each facing first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges in connection with the death five years ago of the 20-year-old hip hop star, who real name was Jasay Onfroy.

Robert Allen, 26, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree murder and testified last week about his involvement and that of the other three suspects, all of whom could face a life sentence in prison if convicted.

Investigators have said Onfroy was killed on June 18, 2018 after he had left RIVA Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach.

The thieves got away with $50,000 in cash held in a Louis Vuitton satchel that Onfroy had on him while he was contemplating buying a motorbike from the dealership, according to the prosecution.

XXXTentacion first rose to prominence with the release in 2017 of a song "Look At Me!"

He later alleged that hip hop superstar Drake had copied portions of the song, which became a social media dispute.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Robert Allen are facing charges in the death of Jasay Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion. Allen has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and expected to testify against the other three defendants. CBS 4

Drake has figured in the trial because of ongoing conspiracies that he was somehow involved in Onfroy's murder.

But during opening arguments, prosecutors said they would show that XXXTentacion was killed as a result of the actions of the three men currently on trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Boatwright was the triggerman who opened fire while Newsome pointed his own weapon at the rapper.

Defense lawyers said during their opening remarks that they would show that none of their clients were involved in the slaying