Many frustrated with Ramblewood East Condominium's HOA

CORAL SPRINGS - The first thing you notice about Ramblewood East is the sheer size.

The gigantic condo community on University Drive in northwest Broward County has 1,120 units, all under one association.

Owners pay between $200 and $600 a month in dues. According to the Broward property appraiser, 203 units are owned by the condo association.

For some, it's an affordable roof over their heads. For others, anything but home sweet home.

"I purchased it for $72,000," said owner Jonnatton Gonzalez. Gonzalez has lived at Ramblewood for over five years for what has turned out to be an unhappy decision.

He says the parking lot and sidewalks flood, there are roof leaks and spotty maintenance.

Frustrated with the association, Gonzalez went to the office in March and regrets what happened.

According to an arrest report, "He came into the office and began yelling profanities." Coral Springs police say he 'intentionally spit at a worker.' Gonzalez denies that. He was charged with battery. However, the Broward State Attorney told CBS Miami that "no formal charge has been filed."

The experience left Gonzalez stunned. He says even though the state attorney isn't prosecuting him, the arrest has hurt his job prospects.

Other residents tell CBS News Miami they are also frustrated trying to get problems solved.

CBS News Miami went in person to try to speak to the association president or board members, but there was no response.

CBS News Miami also reached out twice to the association's attorney, but they refused comment.

Residents say the board doesn't hold regular meetings. That wasn't always the case.

CBS News Miami viewed Ramblewood board meetings from a decade ago on Youtube. In the meeting, you see residents asking questions and the board answering their questions.

The condo association has continued to buy units and rent them out.

The sales produces revenue but the extra money hasn't been enough to erase a huge debt we uncovered.

In reviewing documents from Coral Springs code enforcement, CBS News Miami learned that the Association owes over $4 million for building and fire violations.

The liens affect homeowners who want to sell their property. That's because in a sale, a seller has to pay a portion of that lien at closing.

CBS News Miami spoke to attorney Spencer Hennings who was Florida's Ombudsman in 2020.

He said during his time in office he heard a lot of complaints from owners who worried about finances.

Hennings says owners have the right to inspect an association's financial records with notice.

"The association has to provide all information on contracts and bids. The association has ten days to review records and provide access," he says.

If they fail to do that residents can file a complaint with the State Department of Business and Professional Regulation.