Raging fire in outdoor seating area of popular Palmetto Bay restaurant

MIAMI - A raging fire heavily damaged an outdoor seating area of a popular Palmetto Bay restaurant.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday night they received word of the fire at Golden Rule Seafood Market and Restaurant at SW 175th Street and S Dixie Hwy.

"We heard about it last night in the middle of all the fireworks, 4th of July celebrations," said Courtney Reeder, who is a family member of the restaurant owners.

CBS4 News noticed several pieces of fireworks packaging in the parking lot outside of the business. At the time of the fire, the business was closed for the July 4th Holiday.

Arriving firefighters found a large tiki hut covered patio area next to the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters attacked the flames and kept them from spreading to the restaurant and market which were not damaged.

One firefighter was injured but was not taken to the hospital.

Tuesday the restaurant and market were back open for business.

"It's incredible, the overpouring of people's support and love has been very overwhelming. I know my family, our staff, the amount of phone calls, and messages we've received, customers and family and friends that showed up last night and this morning. Almost our whole entire staff showed up last night once they were hearing on social media what happened. So we're very blessed to be so supported," said Reeder.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

